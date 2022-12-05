Rubb My Chubb: Fat Activism and the Fat Femme Mafia

Not Available

This short documentary follows the Fat Femme Mafia, their fat co-conspirators and allies in the days leading up to their first and highly anticipated event. Through interviews, asides, and performances, "Rubb My Chubb" lays the groundwork for these fierce fatties to continue to make their politics known to the rest of the world. Since then, FFM have graced the cover of Xtra! Magazine, MTV, The Toronto Star, and many Pride performance stages, and the appetite for these luscious ladies continues to grow and grow.