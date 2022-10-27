Not Available

Sarah Silverman hosts the first episode of Rubberhead - a night of comedy shorts featuring some of her favorite performers. With comedy from Nathan Barnatt, Jade Catta-Preta, Michael Cassidy, Shelby Fero, Nathan Fielder, David Dineen-Porter, Kyle Dunnigan, Brett Gelman, Todd Glass, Lauren Lapkus, Natasha Leggero, Emily Maya Mills, Tig Notaro, John C Reilly, Seth Rogen, Nick Rutherford, Rob Schrab, Paul Rust, Laura Silverman, Stoney Sharp, Armen Weitzman, Kulap Vilaysack, Eric Wareheim, Harris Wittels, Charlyne Yi and more!