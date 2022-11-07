Not Available

In a career that spans forty years, Warwick Broadhead has conceived, directed and performed in over sixty original shows presented in a huge variety of venues both in New Zealand and abroad. He has never allowed his work to be recorded. But now, faced with a director's provocations, the flamboyant performer is pushed to re-enact the highest and lowest moments of his life using his own cast of alter egos. From lavish scenes with opulent costuming to the intimate whisperings of a man alone, Warwick bears his soul in phases. He revisits the young man in 1950's suburbia; the orgy of self-discovery in 60's San Francisco; the moments of reflection as an artist in the maze of his local sauna. Rubbings from a Live Man is a testament to one man's ability to stare his life in the face, by performing it anew.