Not Available

Rubén Jaramillo was the first cavalry captain of the South Liberation Army that Zapata commanded. For more than 40 years, he had an unequal struggle with the governments that followed after the armed struggle. In this film, the last stage of his life and the conflictive period of the Cold War are marked. The film is enhanced by the presence of an old Jaramillista integrated into the social movements that have elapsed from the seventies to the present: Mr. Félix Serdán Nájera.