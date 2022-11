Not Available

A young woman Rubi, is turning 21 years of age, but her father's boss Mr. Richard Lions comes and massacres her family, being her father stole 200k from him the night before. She's left for dead and found by her Uncle Jed. He takes her to the forest to recover. He calls his adopted son Henry who is a retired Ranger and teaches her the arts of combat, endurance, and mental skills. She tracks down Mr. Lions to have vengeance on her families murderer.