Rubinstein in Concert

Not Available

First DVD release of this legendary performance by a legendary artist. "Rubinstein's superb form is matched by the incredible musical sensitivity of Haitink and the orchestra...Sounds and images are expertly cued to the split second... Rubinstein's face, body and hands are captured in a smooth flow of shots and reflections...The Beethoven takes on an almost Mozartean delicacy, the Brahms is infused with all the power it requires." --The New York Times A vibrant and revealing interview, "Rubinstein at 90" conducted by Robert MacNeil, is included as a bonus. Filmed in the Concertgebouw, Amsterdam, August 1973 (concert) and at Rubinstein's home in Paris, 1977 (interview) Artur Rubinstein, piano Concertgebouw Orchestra, Amsterdam Bernard Haitink, conductor Directed by Hugo Käch