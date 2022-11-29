Rubinstein: In Performance

Not Available

This historic film captures the legendary pianist Artur Rubinstein in rare performance film footage. The first portion of the program features Rubinstein playing solo works. The next segment of the program takes us into his home, with the master playing a program of Chopin. The concluding portion of the film is the result of LIFE Magazine's famous photographic story on the great soloists Rubinstein, Jasha Heifetz and Gregor Piatigorsky in rehearsal together. It is an intimate study of genius at work.