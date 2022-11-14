Not Available

The chorus of dawn descends the burned mountain, echoing in the shale walls of a Portuguese village. Ruby awakens and stands in the half light. Outside, her dog Frankie has run away. Daughter of two worlds, the one that the English parents left behind and the Portuguese land of her upbringing that still calls her a foreigner, Ruby moves between the borders of both, without belonging to either. Her best friend, Millie, will be returning to England; the end of their childhood meets the end of a warm summer day.