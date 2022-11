Not Available

With the help of a trainer, a nutritionist, a therapist and a physician, Ruby Gettinger steps up her lifelong battle against her own weight problems, and this time the stakes couldn't be higher in this inspiring Style Network series. Weighing in at more than 400 pounds and recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, the spiritual Southerner is told by her doctor that if she doesn't start losing some serious weight, she might die.