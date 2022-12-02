Ruby and Ice Ice

Not Available

"In a closed-minded society, we're always learning how to find our true colors." 18-year-old Jian Bing Chen "Bing Bing" (Ice Ice) and Bi Ching Lo (Ruby) are best friends in class. They both have secrets that only each other understands. Bing Bing is shy and self-conscious. He has a crush a guy named Wei but scared to make a move. Ruby dresses up like a guy and does boy-ish things just so she can be the "perfect boyfriend" for Angela, but she loves everything about makeup. She's only herself when she is in her room at night alone. In order to help her best bro looking for love, she decides to use her secret makeup skills and help Bing Bing dress up like a beautiful woman.