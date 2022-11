Not Available

The celebrated Ruby Braff Trio -- consisting of legendary jazz cornet player Ruby Braff, drummer Howard Alden and bassist Frank Tate -- performs live at the French Brecon Jazz Festival in this 1991 concert. Songs include "It's Only a Paper Moon," "Miss Brown to You," "Lonely Moments," "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," "When a Man Loves a Woman," "Black Beauty," "Liza," "Do It Again" and "Them There Eyes."