2003

Ruby & Quentin

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2003

Studio

Union Générale Cinématographique (UGC)

After hiding his loot and getting thrown in jail, Ruby, a brooding outlaw encounters Quentin, a dim-witted and garrulous giant who befriends him. After Quentin botches a solo escape attempt, they make a break together. Unable to shake the clumsy Quentin Ruby is forced to take him along as he pursues his former partners in crime to avenge the death of the woman he loved and get to the money.

Cast

Jean RenoRuby
Richard BerryCommissaire Vernet
Leonor VarelaKatia
Loïc BrabantJambier
Michel AumontNosberg
André DussollierPsychiatre

