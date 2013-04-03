2013

Ruby Red

  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 3rd, 2013

Studio

Tele München Fernseh Produktionsgesellschaft (TMG)

Gwendolyn Shepherd is a normal 16-year-old, but her family holds a secret: A time-travel gene is expressed in the clan inherited, but not every member of the family is blessed with. Everyone is certain that Gwen's cousin Charlotte has the gene. However, someday Gwendolyn suddenly finds herself in London at the end of the 19th century and realizes that it her, who was born a time traveler. While she is not very enthusiastic about it she will do everything possible to solve the ancient mysteries of the red ruby.

Cast

Maria EhrichGwendolyn Shepherd
Jannis NiewöhnerGideon de Villiers
Laura BerlinCharlotte Montrose
Uwe KockischFalk de Villiers
Josefine PreußLucy Montrose
Florian BartholomäiPaul de Villiers

View Full Cast >

Images