Ruby Skye PI: The Spam Scam

Fifteen year old Ruby Skye asks a lot of questions. Why is her best friend Griffin lying? Why does the new school janitor have such clean fingernails? And why is her happy-go-lucky neighbor so depressed? Ruby's snooping leads to a startling discovery: her neighbor has lost all of her money to an email scam. Ruby vows to find the thief and get the money back. When she traces the scam email back to her school's computers, things get personal. Is the scammer someone she knows? And could that someone be her lying best friend with the brand new big screen TV? Ruby can't stop herself. She has to solve the mystery, even it means losing everyone she loves along the way. Funny, smart with lots of twists and turns, Ruby Skye P.I.: The Spam Scam will keep you on the edge of your seat... if you don't fall off of it, laughing."