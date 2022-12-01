Not Available

A human interest story about two people from very different backgrounds striking up a suprising, emotional and spiritual relationship. Japanese student Norie Tsuruta travels to Latvia to study Suiti community. There she meets one of the oldest Suiti women nicknamed Ruch, and develops a very personal bond with her. It doesn't break even when she's back in Japan. Norie wishes she had two bodies to be in both places at the same time. An invisible and inexplicable link connects her with Ruch. Norie thinks she has found her deceased grandma in Ruch while Ruch worries about Norie being "far out there" and trembles at every earthquake in Japan. Ruch and Norie prove us all there are no borders to a genuine relationship filled with humour and love.