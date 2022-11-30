Rückfällig

Not Available

The life stories of four people struggling with alcohol addiction allow for conversations about the apparent "normalcy" of alcohol and the subsequent difficulty of recognizing it as a potentially dangerous drug. The documentary stresses that alcoholism is a disease which must be treated medically and socially. Instead of turning a blind eye to others' problems, it is important to realize that people of all ages, genders, and social backgrounds can potentially be affected and that both the individual and society share responsibility for preventing relapse to alcohol abuse.