Not Available

Colin returns to Brest to discover that the petty theft he committed five years previously allowed his opportunistic parents to place his grandmother, Manou, in a home to die and lay their hands on her fortune. Now he is going to have to look the old lady in the eye. Before that, he spends Christmas with his parents and announces that he has written a novel that is soon to be published: an autobiographical work of fiction about them and their schemes…