Ruído das Minas was produced by journalists Filipe Sartoreto, Gracielle Fonseca and Rafael Sette Câmara, as project graduation of Social Communication in the UFMG and gained visibility with the display in the 1st International Festival of Documentary Musical - IN-EDIT Brazil in June and July 2009 in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The repercussions led to the invitation to the MTV documentary was shown on the new range of programming of the station, the Doc.MTV, geared precisely to display musical documentaries. Heavy guitars, long hair, crosses and demons. The heavy metal mineiro has become one of the most representative of Brazil. Belo Horizonte gave rise to bands like Overdose, Sarcófago, and one of the largest in the world, Sepultura. Ruído das Minas presents the story told by those who lived intensely the beginnings of heavy metal in the state capital.