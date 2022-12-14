Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Not Available

The first, and arguably best of the great line of Rankin-Bass holiday specials. This telling of the tale of the world's most famous misfit, was brought to life with the magic of Stop-Motion animation, and the wonderful music of Burl Ives. Rudolf, the son of Donner, the leader of Santa Claus' infamous flying reindeer, has a problem: his glowing red nose sets him apart from the other reindeer, who mock and shun him for being different. Together with fellow misfit Elf, Hermey, Rudolf decides he will leave home, fearing he'll never fit in. The ensuing adventures teach Rudolf, and those who once scorned him, a lot about the value of differences.