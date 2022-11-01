Not Available

Good and sinful are two sides of a same coin. If good grows in strength so does evil. Finally there comes a point when one must overcome the other. Dr. Gayatri (Bipasha Basu) is an Indian American paranormal researcher at University of California, researching esoteric practices like voodoo, spirit possession, magic and healing powers. She seeks the hidden knowledge that goes into such practices, the knowledge that cannot be explained by science or logic. Her search for answers brings her and her team of scientists to India. In India she comes across an uncommon man named Varun (Sanjay Dutt) who is gifted with special intuitive and healing powers which he claims to have developed through meditation. He can affect people's minds through his mental powers. He is a blend of Indian philosophy and modern culture, a master at martial arts and a devotee of Lord Hanuman. He heals people by absorbing their pain. He worships and trains by day, while working as a bouncer at a club by night.