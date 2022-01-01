Rudy grew up in a steel mill town where most people ended up working, but wanted to play football at Notre Dame instead. There were only a couple of problems. His grades were a little low, his athletic skills were poor, and he was only half the size of the other players. But he had the drive and the spirit of 5 people and has set his sights upon joining the team.
|Sean Astin
|Daniel E. 'Rudy' Ruettiger
|Jon Favreau
|D-Bob
|Ned Beatty
|Daniel Ruettiger
|Scott Benjaminson
|Frank Ruettiger
|Mary Ann Thebus
|Betty
|Charles S. Dutton
|Fortune
