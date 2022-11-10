Rudy Maxa's World Exotic Places: Tokyo, Japan

Not Available

Rudy can't get enough of the sheer vitality of Tokyo. Exciting, edgy, and full of life, Tokyo is shopping madness by day and a carnival at night. Join the throngs at one of the world's most exciting street intersections to witness its blazing neon and JumboTron shows. Greet the new day at the Tsukiji fish market, where a staggering 2,000 tons of seafood pass through each day. Get caught up in cherry blossom mania, visit distant neighborhoods via the subway, and wander the streets in search of new restaurants, a Tokyo obsession!