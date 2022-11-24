Rudyard Kipling A Secret Life

Many people know of the death of Rudyard Kipling's son John - but few know of the earlier death of his much loved daughter Josephine. This film reveals the true story behind both of these deaths, creating an evocation of a man who had remarkable gifts - and had to bear great personal tragedy. Combining touching dramatizations of three of Kipling's most important works with distinguished contributions from his leading biographers, this is a truly remarkable portrait of one of the world's greatest writers. In Kipling's bedroom at his house Bateman's to this day are his son's cricket bat and his daughter's portrait.
