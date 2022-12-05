Rue de Vaugirard, 1909

Not Available

A video which came out of a failed 16mm film project. Originally photographed in San Francisco, shooting only in locations where the cables transporting the cable cars could be heard, the ambiance of the cables would be the soundtrack. When the film failed; it was transferred to video, and then rephotographed with a video camera, the transfer playing in various levels slow motion and a contact mic on the screen to bring attention to the rhythms and allow the films colours to create timbre. Inspiration for the project was found in Eugène Atget and Charles Marville's photographic work, capturing a subtle otherworldly quality from the decay of a soon to be destroyed old Paris (pre Haussmann plan).