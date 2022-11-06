Not Available

The film captures in a unique way, with empathy and originality, life in the Lower City of Fribourg. But it goes beyond that. If it has a ethnographical value in describing a world that is slowly disappearing, it also underlines forever the link between the Bolzes (the inhabitants of the Lower City of Fribourg) and life art, abundance and ecology, pleasure and meaning of life. It is by being most peculiar that you can be universal: this is the message and art of Jean-Théo Aeby with his new film "Ruelle des Bolzes".