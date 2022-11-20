Ruff Riders 4

Not Available

The legend of Ruff Riders began in the small town Gällivare in northern Sweden. As in many small, and somewhat isolated towns, people often find very little to do after school or when not working. Gällivare, being based on the mining industry, have for many kids growing up, given natural influences and understanding of machines. With some of the highest peaks in Scandinavia at your doorstep, and very long winters with lots of snow, this was a perfect framing for the beginning of freeride snowmobiling. As the years passed the Ruff Riders have evolved to the biggest influence in Scandinavia regarding freeriding and freestyle snowmobiling.