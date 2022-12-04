Not Available

Interesting and fancy spring tournaments are commencing on the beach meadows. The male ruffs gather here for their spectacular and complex lekking. It is the content of their life. The male bird's plumage beats the cleverest fashion designer's fantasies. We can distinguish the main players, showing off their bright collars, from their satellites and the rejected. In contrast to many other lekking games, the ruffs' lekking has lost its combative character and become completely ritualistic.