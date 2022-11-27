Not Available

Rufmord

  • Drama

Studio

ZDF

Luisa loves her teaching profession and is popular with her students because of her fresh teaching methods. But shortly after she refused to give a student a high school recommendation, a nude photo of her appears on her school's website. Her life becomes a gauntlet. Nowhere is she safe from sexual reprisals, her elementary school leaves her on leave and the police investigation leads nowhere. Then the young woman disappears. Traces in her house indicate a violent crime. Was Luisa the murder victim after the infamous slander?

Cast

