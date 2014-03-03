Rufus Wainwright - Live from the Artists Den

2014

Recorded on May 17, 2012 at the magnificent Church of the Ascension, on Manhattan's lower Fifth Avenue for PBS's (((Artists Den)), this amazing show is now available in all its glory to watch again and again on Blu-Ray. The 16 song, 69-minute 'Live from the Artists Den' concert includes five songs that were not included in the broadcast, plus an additional 50 minutes of behind-the-scenes bonus material. This bonus materials includes an exclusive, extended interview with Wainwright, an additional interview with the Church of Ascension's rector, Father Andrew, 'Inside the Den', a behind-the-scenes look at the concert shoot and location, and a 'Night in Pictures' slideshow.