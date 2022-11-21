Rufus Wainwright: Prima Donna

Not Available

Why did Rufus Wainwright write an opera? This and many other questions that might arise in connection with Prima Donna, the Canadian-American singer-songwriter-star's widely celebrated opera-debut, are answered by this ninety-minute documentary, originally produced for the BBC. Moreover, the film creates a fascinating portrait of Rufus Wainwright through comprehensive and honest interviews, an impressive overview of his musical history, and a host of insights into his youth and career. All of which rather begs the question, why he didn't start writing operas long ago. It is always fascinating to observe this extravagant and melody-loving character, whether he's acting the part of Baron Scarpia as a young boy on an old home-video, or involving himself in the rehearsals of Prima Donna.