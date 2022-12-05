Not Available

Northern men like their rugby... Warrington, Wigan Hall and Leeds. Rugby Fuckin League brings you a set of beefy men who can't wait to get up and under each other's arses in this rugby fueled classic. After a sweaty game on the pitch, the testosterone is still flowin' off the pitch as the rugby lads get more than a scrum half as some big dicks come into play in the changing room. Forget the drop kicks, these rugby balls are flyin with spunk and spit going everywhere. Watch fit lad Jay gettin spit-roasted or sexy Steve gettin his rocks off with the fit bloke from Bumley. Believe me, you will be wankin off quicker than you can say "Who want's it?" as these lads tackle low and tackle hard. Trust me lads, this won't disappoint.