Rugby League's Legendary Watersplash Final

The Rugby League Challenge Cup final in 1968 between Leeds and Wakefield Trinity produced one of the most dramatic moments ever seen at a major sporting event. With what looked like the most easy of kicks to win the Wembley showpiece, Don Fox of Wakefield somehow missed it. Leeds won 11-10 - and so began one of the most talked-about and replayed scenes of all time in British sport. This documentary, as told by Dave Woods, looks back at that amazing match as he speaks to members of both teams, including Don’s legendary brother Neil – who talks about the impact that fateful miss had on Don’s life and career.