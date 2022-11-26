Rugby World Cup 2007: England's Story

Not Available

They defied all logic and form. They beat the two time Champions! They beat the hosts! They shocked the world! And maybe, just maybe, they could have made history and retained the William Webb Ellis Cup. England at the 2007 Rugby World Cup - it's one of the greatest sporting stories of all time! Has there ever been a comeback of such magnitude? Derided and dismissed - a nation in desolation after a 36 point whitewash against South Africa in the Pool stages. Brian Ashton's boys were down but most definitely not out.