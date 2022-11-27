Rugby World Cup Glory

Not Available

It was English sports finest day for nearly 40 years, as Marin Johnson, Jonny Wilkinson and company helped England overcome Australia to win Rugby's World Cup in the most dramatic fashion in Sydney's Stadium Australia. Now a unique chance to enjoy that victory again, in full and then hear the views fo the men who made it happen. For the first time a DVD pack including 'The Rugby World Cup 2003 FInal' - every pulsating second - and 'England's Story', an enthraling account of England's entire campaign, with player interviews and narrated by Sean Bean. 'The Rugby World Cup 2003 Final' includes exceptional DVD extras with Johno's Final; captain Martin Johnson's own account of the game. Giant Johno also features on 'England's Story', along with coach Sir Clive Woodward, as the men the World Cup, reveal all. Every game, every dramatic moment and the most incredible match in the sport's history. It's the ultimate souvenir of English rugby's ultimate moment.