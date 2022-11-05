Ruggles of Red Gap

1935

In this comedy of an Englishman stranded in a sea of barbaric Americans, Marmaduke Ruggles (Charles Laughton), a gentleman's gentleman and butler to an Earl is lost in a poker game to an uncouth American cattle baron. Ruggles's life is turned upside down as he's taken to the USA, is gradually assimilated into American life, accidently becomes a local celebrity, and falls in love along the way.