2003

Rugrats Go Wild is a 2003 crossover animated film, with two animated Nickelodeon television series Rugrats and The Wild Thornberrys.The film was produced by Klasky Csupo and released in theaters on June 13, 2003 by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies. It also makes this the Rugrats series finale, after the show ceased production. As there are currently no further Rugrats movies in production, Rugrats Go Wild stands as the final Rugrats film. It is the only Nickelodeon film to be a crossover. Although it is a crossover film, it is primarily a Rugrats movie as the main plot focuses on the those characters.The Rugrats family vacation takes an exotic detour when their boat capsizes and they become shipwrecked on a deserted tropical island. With the jungle as their new backyard, the babies reace wildly from one dangerous adventure to the next…soon to discover that someone else is on the island. It's The Wild Thornberrys...on an island adventure of their own!