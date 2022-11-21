Not Available

IFBB Pro-Bodybuilder Markus Rühl presents with his forth DVD "Ruhling 4 Ever" inside view on his training, friends, team spirit and the scurrility of his daily routine. The ambition on this production was to give a closer look to the private life of the athlet and the private person Markus Rühl. Therefore beside the professional filmed training scenes, which are co-moderated from german pro trainer Pit Trenz, there are much never seen private material. Markus and his wife Simone are filming there journeys by themself and give you a private view. As is usual funny, disrespectful, self-ironic and unique!