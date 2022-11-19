Not Available

Basilio is a great guy, a poor devil with a huge heart who nobody really notices. Dominated by his wife, humiliated by his colleagues, despised by the man who walks his dog. Basilio decides to give it all up, but in the middle of his suicide attempt he meets three peculiar characters, a noise pollution officer, a young 12-year old girl and a creative and endearing woman who keeps losing her phone. With these three in tow, he wanders through the city, while the noise around him is growing.