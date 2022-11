Not Available

A world without water, consumed by sand: this is the Big Empty. On the edge of the endless desert, a group of children survive alone in the ruin of the now. When a young boy unearths an ancient relic hinting at the lost wonders of winter, he sets off in search of the ghosts that once called the mountains their home. This bold cinematic experience balances stunning skiing with a wild and hopeful journey into the forgotten lands of myth and magic beyond the Empty.