Ruin the Cunt

Not Available

PAUL STAG is the master of ceremonies, leading this international cast of pigs through a legion of sucking, rimming, fucking and breeding. Rude, crude and singularly Stag, this series of hole rapes run the gamut from the elegantly sublime to the pornographically ridiculous. The all star Euro cast includes Lex Anders (Greece), Maxence Angel (France), Massimo Arad (Italy), JafarXXXX Azeezi (Middle East), Pan Bash (India), Mars Gymburger (Russia), Alon Kemey (Philippines), Antonio Miracle (Spain), Santi Noguera (Spain), Dmitry Osten (Russia), Pitbull (Italy), Red Sheeran (France), Clayton Torres (Brazil), and plenty of UK dick.