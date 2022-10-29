Not Available

Ruined Heart: Another Love Story Between A Criminal & A Whore

  • Crime
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A merciless hit man rescues a prostitute from a violent incident in a Philippine slum before the two take flight. Though Khavn, a standard-bearer of the digital age in the Philippines, has already established himself as a director of countless films, he is also an accomplished poet and musician. The bewildering visuals and punk-opera soundtrack expertly convey a world that extends far beyond the dialogue. As the story unfolds, a poetic sentiment wafts out of the chaos, signaling a collision of the director’s many talents.

Cast

Nathalia AcevedoThe Whore
Elena KazanThe Lover
Andre PuertollanoThe Friend
Vim NaderaThe Godfather
KhavnThe Pianist
Tadanobu AsanoThe Criminal

