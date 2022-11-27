Ruivaldo, O Homem que Salvou a Terra

Not Available

In Brazil, in the State of Mato Grosso do Sul, in the region of the Rio Taquari, the increasing and continuous silting of the rivers has led to the overflow of waters and the flooding of lands over the years, causing significant changes in the lives of its inhabitants. This has made it impossible to cultivate the soil and raise livestock, a form of livelihood for local families. Member of one of these families, Ruivaldo Nery Andrade, our guide character, struggles to save his farm, through the construction of a manual system of dikes to contain and alter the course of invading waters and, thus, resume his activities and guarantee the survival of the land.