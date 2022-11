Not Available

Sangchan is a girl working in a factory who falls in love with an attractive guy named Rawee. As Rawee has to go study abroad, he keeps a promise of coming back to see Sangchan on October, 8th of each year. While Rawee is away, Sangchan has a chance to be friend with Lim, another guy who admires her. Now it is the test of love and faith that Sangchan has to work out.