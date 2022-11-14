Ruka na Schastye

Not Available

Because of the accident, Grinya - a shy and unsound bachelor - loses his hand. However, the geniuses of Russian medicine are saved by sewing someone else's hand. And who would have thought that a new hand belonging to a famous adventurer and a scamper would completely change Green's life. Quiet existence is replaced by a string of unpredictable events and dizzying adventures: all the bandits of the city are trying to find it, from girls there is no hanging, money and success are abundant ... Thanks to a new hand, he becomes bold and confident. It's just not clear - who really is the master in their amazing tandem.