Arjun Rai lives a poor lifestyle in Bombay, and works as an auto mechanic for a living. He and wealthy Sapna are in love with each other, much to the chagrin of Sapna's dad, who wants her to get married to someone wealthy. Arjun decides to buy his own garage and borrows money from a client, Jagdish Chopra. He works hard and is able to save some money. When he goes to propose for Sapna's hand, her dad asks his watchmen to throw him out, while doing so they find out he was armed, as a result police are summoned and he is arrested. Sapna re-locates to the U.S. to stay with her aunt, who subsequently convinces her to get married to Gautam Saigal.