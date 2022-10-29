Not Available

Starring young British actors Nicholas Hoult and Imogen Poots, Rule Number Three is a Comedy in which a young couple communicate through a game of Scrabble. Matt and Rachel enjoy a quiet Sunday evening in the pub, deciding to pass the time by playing the world famous board game. Serendipitously, the opening exchanges express mutual affection, but after Matt's eyes wander away from Rachel's loving gaze and towards the figure of a barmaid, things take a turn for the worse. Stubbornly refusing to talk to each other, the couple continue to converse through the words on the board, and as the game gradually descends into a surreal slanging match, the young couple are guided towards a life-changing revelation. The letters will reveal all.