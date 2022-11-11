Not Available

Alison Whitford thought she had it all. An accomplished career woman, she resisted getting married until she found “the One.” And Dominick was everything she had ever hoped for in a man. Still in the honeymoon phase of her marriage, Alison’s world is turned upside down when Dominick dies suddenly in a car accident. When it’s revealed that he was murdered and then even more secrets about Dominick’s life come to light. It soon becomes clear that Alison was not the only one mourning Dominick, and that his death was only the beginning of a larger plan. Perhaps her perfect husband wasn’t so perfect after all, and some of his secrets may be worth killing for…