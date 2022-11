Not Available

Longtime friends turned lovers, Gianna and Damon have made a list, and slowly began ticking things off. Gianna, who had finally just crossed girl-girl sex off her list, couldnt wait to get to 'threesome sex with another woman'. But there would need to be rules. Gianna would pick the girl. Damon would enjoy her, but no fucking and no kissing. These rules felt like the right thing at the time, but once in the heat of it all . . . aren't some rules meant to be broken?