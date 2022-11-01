Not Available

Rules - Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula is a light look at the game of love. Radha (Meera Vasudevan) is employed with an advertising agency, and has a chance to see and meet prominent models. She meets her dreamboat, Vikram Verma (Milind Soman), on one such day. Needless to state, she is madly in love with him, but he has eyes for his girlfriend, the gorgeous model, Maggie (Namrata Barua), only. Radha's attempts to make him notice her are in vain, and in desperation she confides in her grandma (Tanuja), for a solution. Her grandma instructs her to follow a number of simple rules,...