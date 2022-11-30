Not Available

Ruling portrays the Supreme Court of the Netherlands in The Hague. The camera explores the space, choreographing justice procedures and reading the architectural form as if it were a case at the Court. It circulates through different chambers and domains, ending up in the courtroom. Ruling intends to look into the semiotics of power and what it means to rule today. This procedure is translated into an aesthetic gesture which enhances the timeless architecture of the Supreme Court and its design coherency.